National Ramaphosa boosts prosecutors’ efforts in state-capture cases New regulations allow evidence from the Zondo commission to be accessed and used by law enforcement agencies, such as the NPA BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa amended the regulations of the Zondo commission on Tuesday, to make it possible for law enforcement agencies to access the information and evidence obtained by the inquiry’s investigators.

The amendment is intended to enhance the work of investigators and prosecutors and speed up the process of prosecutions of those involved in corruption during the Jacob Zuma administration. Commission staff were, until now, bound to secrecy and prohibited from sharing the information they obtained in the course of their work, even with law enforcement agencies.