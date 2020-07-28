Eskom’s court victory points to higher tariffs for hard-pressed customers
To reverse Nersa's unlawful decision, the high court ruled R23bn can be added to the electricity tariff over three years
28 July 2020 - 20:03
SA's hard-pressed consumers and companies who are battling the devastating impact of Covid-19 and lockdowns will be hit by an increase in their electricity bills of at least 10% after a court judgment handed down in favour of Eskom in its dispute with the regulator of tariffs.
In the judgment, judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane ruled on Tuesday that the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) “got it horribly wrong” and acted unlawfully when including a R69bn equity injection from the government in its calculation of Eskom's allowable revenue for 2019 to 2022.
