DA wants Nelson Mandela Bay council to elect new executive mayor on Monday
28 July 2020 - 21:23
The DA has given the Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker until 1pm on Wednesday to issue a notice for a meeting to elect a new executive mayor for the metro on Monday, saying it will approach the courts if the meeting is not called.
The coalition-led council, like its counterpart in Tshwane that also emerged from the 2016 municipal elections, is struggling to maintain political stability and has been threatened with administration by the Eastern Cape provincial government.
