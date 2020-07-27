National Taverns want nearly R700m from the government Owners’ association says a payout of R20,000 for each of SA’s 34,500 taverns will soften the effect of the ban on alcohol sales BL PREMIUM

An association representing the interests of taverns, estimated to contribute between R40bn and R60bn annually to SA’s economy, is calling on the government to grant players in the industry a one-off payment of R20,000 each to mitigate the effect of the ban on alcohol sales.

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) said on Monday that the R20,000 should be granted to each of country’s 34,500 taverns. This will cost the state R690m at a time when government finances are strained due to the Covid-19 pandemic.