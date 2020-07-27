PODCAST | Fraud will cost government and tax payers dearly amid Covid-19

Bernstein and Botes take us through why this issue is important and the implications for the country. They also discuss how criminals have been able to defraud the government, how some people infiltrated organisations to file false claims, the risks to an organisation of the this activity and how businesses can protect themselves.

The discussion also explores global fraud trends, how to increase security in an organisation and an outlook for the country.

