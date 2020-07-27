National

PODCAST | Fraud will cost government and tax payers dearly amid Covid-19

27 July 2020 - 21:38 Mudiwa Gavaza
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we’re discussing fraud in the government’s relief programmes aimed at easing the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown for South Africans.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by law firm Baker McKenzie Johannesburg's Darryl Bernstein, partner and head of dispute resolution, and Johan Botes, partner and head of employment, to discuss the issues.

The firm says a spate of government investigations into Covid-19 relief applications in SA mirrors a similar trend worldwide as governments seek to stem the rise of relief-scheme fraud.

So far, 75 cases of fraudulent Unemployment Insurance Fund payments have been identified and five arrests have been made for UIF fraud worth R5.7m at the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme.

Bernstein and Botes take us through why this issue is important and the implications for the country. They also discuss  how criminals have been able to defraud the government, how some people infiltrated organisations to file false claims, the risks to an organisation of the this activity and how businesses can protect themselves.

The discussion also explores global fraud trends, how to increase security in an organisation and an outlook for the country.

