Trade & industry entities face mergers to raise performance
26 July 2020 - 16:18
The department of trade & industry is considering merging entities such as the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), an important national development finance institution, and the Competition Commission to address underperformance and cut costs.
The department and its entities — which also include the National Credit Regulator, the National Empowerment Fund and the National Lotteries Commission — is tasked with driving economic transformation, applying competition policy and protecting consumers, workers and enterprises.
