COVID-19 REGULATIONS
Tobacco lobby looks to the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge ban
26 July 2020 - 23:08
The Fair Trade and Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) is fighting for its cigarette sales ban challenge to be urgently heard by the Supreme Court of Appeal, on the basis that it is a "matter of national importance" that has profound implications for how the government’s Covid-19 regulations are evaluated by the courts.
Fita is a tobacco lobby group representing Southern African cigarette makers. It held a tiny share of the SA market before the lockdown and ban on tobacco sales at the end of March.
