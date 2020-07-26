Sandile Zungu speaks out against shady PPE deals

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “Our team has been there [at the Gauteng treasury] for a week or more. They have already established that there are 90 companies that they are investigating ... just for the health department in relation to PPEs only. If one of them is to the value of R125m and there are 90 of them, it’s a lot of money.

“We’re looking at procurement in the main and adherence to the regulations from treasury. And those regulations were specific on issues of price. There was a clear regulation and framework put out by the National Treasury. We’re looking at whether people are adhering to those, among other things.”

An incomplete list of 52 tenders worth nearly R2.2bn said to have been awarded by the Gauteng health department to fewer than 40 companies — some of which are owned by politically connected individuals — has been circulating on social media. The Gauteng health department would not confirm the list, but businesspeople whose companies are on the list confirmed to the Sunday Times that they had done business with the department.

There is no indication that companies on that list were involved in any wrongdoing, but a senior Hawks official close to the new “Fusion Hub” of investigators — which consists of law enforcement officials from various organisations and which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday — said they had received the list of all Covid-19 tenders awarded by Gauteng and were investigating all the contracts.

One of the companies on the leaked list is Royal Bhaca, owned by Bhaca King Thandisizwe Diko, husband of presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko. The Sunday Independent reported last week that his company Royal Bhaca was awarded two contracts worth a combined R125m.

The amounts are reflected on the leaked list. He said the contracts never went ahead even though he did the work. Khusela Diko, who has a close relationship with health MEC Bandile Masuku’s family, said at the time she had advised her husband against doing any business with the provincial government.

The leaked list features the names of others with political connections.

One of these is Sicelo Buthelezi, once an adviser to former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, and a former chair of the ANC’s Sandton branch. According to the list, Buthelezi's company, HSB Mercantile, of which he is the sole director, received three contracts totalling more than R873m.