National Patel considers merging entities to improve performance

The department of trade & industry is considering merging entities under it to address underperformance and cut costs.

During the department’s budget vote debate on Friday, trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel told MPs that to improve the capacity of the state “we will review the performance of the 17 public entities falling under the [department] and identify opportunities to consolidate and merge some entities [and] address underperformance”.