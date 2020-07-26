Patel considers merging entities to improve performance
26 July 2020 - 16:18
The department of trade & industry is considering merging entities under it to address underperformance and cut costs.
During the department’s budget vote debate on Friday, trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel told MPs that to improve the capacity of the state “we will review the performance of the 17 public entities falling under the [department] and identify opportunities to consolidate and merge some entities [and] address underperformance”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now