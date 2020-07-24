Western Cape slams school closures as it allocates additional funds to fight Covid-19
The DA, which controls the Western Cape, has said it will consider approaching the courts to challenge the decision
24 July 2020 - 19:00
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has slammed the move by the national government to close schools saying it is not based on scientific evidence and reasoning.
Following pressure from unions, president Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that all government schools will close for up to a month, reopening by the end of August. This, he said, was to avoid schools becoming “sites of transmission” as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to surge.
