Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Food service industry cooks up restaurant relief plan
Michael Avery talks to a panel about how the food service industry hopes to help restaurants in need
24 July 2020 - 15:28
SA’s restaurant industry is on the brink of collapse. News that a newly formed consortium of SA’s biggest food service suppliers has partnered with leading food service distributor Bidfood, to pool resources in an effort to support the restoration of the industry, offers a glimmer of hope.
Michael Avery speaks to Janine Van Rooyen, MD of Unilever Food Solutions; Catharina Bester, marketing manager at McCain Food Service; Stewart Jones, customer executive at RCL Foods; and Grace Harding from The Restaurant Collective and CEO of Ocean Basket.