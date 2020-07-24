National

WATCH: Food service industry cooks up restaurant relief plan

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how the food service industry hopes to help restaurants in need

24 July 2020 - 15:28 Business Day TV
A restaurant worker at a protest against lockdown regulations in Cape Town, July 24 2020. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
SA’s restaurant industry is on the brink of collapse. News that a newly formed consortium of SA’s biggest food service suppliers has partnered with leading food service distributor Bidfood, to pool resources in an effort to support the restoration of the industry, offers a glimmer of hope.

Michael Avery speaks to Janine Van Rooyen, MD of Unilever Food Solutions; Catharina Bester, marketing manager at McCain Food Service; Stewart Jones, customer executive at RCL Foods; and Grace Harding from The Restaurant Collective and CEO of Ocean Basket.

#JobsSaveLives: Restaurant industry, on a precipice, protests against crippling regulations

The restaurant industry, bleeding jobs on a daily basis due to government’s often baffling regulations, has finally had enough
1 day ago

Spur warns of more pain ahead as sales plunge in Covid-19 fallout

Restrictions on the sale of alcohol, the curfew and customer anxiety about contracting Covid-19 have had a bad effect, says CEO  Pierre van Tonder
1 day ago

FRED KHUMALO: Oh, how we miss the merlot

Can the country really afford to shut down, as it were, until the situation normalises? And will it ever normalise?
1 day ago

Domino’s stores to be auctioned off

With the restaurant sector severely depressed, one analyst says he would not give a pizza outlet to his worst enemy
2 days ago

Lockdown day 118: Pictures of the day

The manager of a restaurant in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, during a national protest against the national lockdown regulations. Many in the industry ...
1 day ago

