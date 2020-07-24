National NEWS ANALYSIS: Cigarette and liquor bans draw fire on government Authorities insist the aim is to save lives and protect health and wellbeing BL PREMIUM

Clumsy communication by the government sparked further shock and outrage this week, heaping more misery on tobacco companies and the R140bn alcohol industry through its apparent flip-flopping on how long the ban on both products will remain in place.

The prospects of an indefinite ban would have been an utter disaster and raised the possibility of even further widescale permanent closures and massive job losses for both industries.