WATCH: Universal income grant sparks big debate

The debate over a universal basic income or a basic income grant has raged for 20 years. From a humanitarian perspective, there is an absolute need for support for the “missing middle”, an issue that has been heightened by the pandemic shock to the economy, which has pushed a further 4.5-million South Africans to below the breadline.

To debate this with Michael Avery is Prof Stephen Devereux, SA/UK bilateral research chair in social protection for food security; Mike Schussler from Economist.co.za; and Prof Alex van den Heever from the Wits School of Governance