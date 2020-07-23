WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa discusses plan for schools
23 July 2020 - 19:49
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make an announcement on whether schools will be closed as Covid-19 infections surge after meeting with the cabinet and the national coronavirus command council.
The address comes amid speculation that schools will be closed for another two weeks.
Teachers, parents and pupils have been in limbo over whether schools will stay open because as the government discussed the way forward, unions proposed that schools be closed amid the surge of the virus.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in strategy to manage Covid-19.