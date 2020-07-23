National

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa discusses plan for schools

23 July 2020 - 19:49
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS​/Jairus Mmutle
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS​/Jairus Mmutle

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make an announcement on whether schools will be closed as Covid-19 infections surge after meeting with the cabinet and the national coronavirus command council.

The address comes amid speculation that schools will be closed for another two weeks.

Teachers, parents and pupils have been in limbo over whether schools will stay open because as the government discussed the way forward, unions proposed that schools be closed amid the surge of the virus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in strategy to manage Covid-19.

State to decide as unions urge closure of schools

President expected to make announcement soon after cabinet meeting
National
1 day ago

NIC SPAULL: National lockdowns and national school closures are not the answer

Nationwide school closures will be devastating, especially for children and women. By refusing to work, teachers are risking the lives of children ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Schools in limbo as government weighs up options

Education minister compiles report for cabinet on whether to close schools as demanded by the unions
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Liquor ban — government taking a ...
National
2.
Liquor industry pleads with Cyril Ramaphosa to ...
National
3.
De Ruyter plays hardball with Eskom defaulters
National
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA about school ...
National / Education
5.
Former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s tell-all threat ...
National

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: For SA to have faith in Covid-19 rules, state must show its thought ...

Opinion / Editorials

The US must open its schools as online education has failed

World / Americas

PETER BRUCE: Under deluge, the poor Eastern Cape is, frankly, broken

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.