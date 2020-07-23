Urgent need to implement structural reform, says Masondo
Mboweni’s deputy says several factors have been identified that contribute to the sluggish pace of execution
23 July 2020 - 18:18
The time for talking about structural economic reforms is over and the task is now about implementation, deputy finance minister David Masondo said on Thursday.
His comments align with those of economists, credit ratings agencies and business who have long despaired at the government’s tardiness in implementing much-needed structural economic reforms, which they see as critical to trigger economic growth.
