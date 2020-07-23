National Lotto commission accused of granting money to vanity projects DA also questions grants to municipalities which already receive funding from the Treasury BL PREMIUM

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC), has been accused of dishing out grants to “vanity projects” as well as to municipalities which already receive funding from the Treasury to cover service delivery and infrastructure development projects.

The allegations have shone the spotlight on the NLC's funding model, and municipalities accused of “double-dipping”, spurring both trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel and the NLC board to appoint auditing firms to investigate them.