Gauteng economy to contract 6% in 2020, finance MEC says

The Gauteng economy is forecast to contract 6% in 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdown, prompting the province to add R4bn more to its budget to help battle the effects of the pandemic, finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said on Thursday.

Nkomo-Ralehoko was tabling a special adjustment budget in a sitting of the provincial legislature, which was necessitated by Covid-19, which has wreaked economic havoc not just in SA and Gauteng, the economic powerhouse of the country, but the entire world.

The expected contraction, while smaller than the 7.2% the national economy is projected to contract in 2020, is especially devastating as the province ordinarily contributes more than a third of SA’s GDP.

While SA had already entered a technical recession before Covid-19 brought the economy to a standstill, she said the current data indicated a clear recession that will deepen in the second quarter.

She said current forecasts from the Treasury suggest that SA's economy will contract by 7.2% in 2020, mainly as a result of the national lockdown.

“Closer to home, in the first quarter, the provincial economy contracted by 1.3% after a contraction of 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Current forecasts suggest that the Gauteng economy will contract by 6% in 2020,” she said.

She said it was as a result of this that the province was taking urgent additional steps to mitigate the effect of Covid-19 on the provincial economy and to protect the poor and the vulnerable.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the budget had been increased from the initial R142.4bn for the 2020/2021 financial year to R146.4bn.

“This is a R4bn upward adjustment of the budget mainly because we have allocated additional resources to the provincial response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

She said the budget not only comprehensively responded to Covid-19, but also macro, micro and social policy issues.

“The rapid spread of the virus has severely constrained public resources.”

She said despite extensive reprioritisation of the existing baseline, focus has remained on the 10-year plan for the provincial government, “and the resources allocated to the actualisation of those comprehensive measures crucial to economic mitigation, job preservation and socioeconomic recovery in this period,” she said.

She said given the constrained fiscal environment, which is further compounded by “very little resources” which have been transferred from the Treasury to assist the funding of Covid-19 measures, departments had to reprioritise funds internally.

She said in total, provincial departments collectively reprioritised R7.9bn within the existing baselines to accommodate the Covid-19 related expenditure.

Some of the reprioritisations included the department of health shifting R2.1bn to implement human resources capacity requirements and R786m for Covid-19 infrastructure projects.

The department of education reprioritised R5.2bn to comply with the national preconditions for the reopening of schools and to support catch-up activities.

“Areas to be funded include the appointment of additional personnel to assist with screening, social distancing, hygiene, sanitisation and personal protective equipment (PPE),” she said.

The department of social development reprioritised R257.6m to procure PPE, upscale the food distribution programme and to provide shelters for the homeless during the national lockdown.

