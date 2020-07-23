National

BREAKING NEWS: Schools to close again for the next month, but matrics will return on August 3

23 July 2020 - 21:00 Claudi Mailovich
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE

The surge in coronavirus infections has forced the government to close public schools again for the coming month, with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing that the academic year will now extend beyond 2020.

In an address to the nation, Ramaphosa said the cabinet had decided on Thursday that all public schools should “take a break for the next four weeks”. 

The decision was taken as the Covid-19 pandemic spreads at a rapid rate across the country and teacher unions called on the government to close schools again after they only started taking in pupils in a phased approach on June 8. 

Ramaphosa said the department of basic education had consulted with more than 60 organisations over the past few days to discuss the calls that schools should be closed again. 

Ramaphosa said the decision meant schools will be closed from July 27 and reopen on August 24. 

There are exceptions: grade 12 pupils will return to school on August 3 and grade 7s will return to school on August 10. 

He said basic education minister Angie Motshekga will provide details on the management of the remainder of the school year

“We have taken a deliberately cautious approach to keep schools closed during a period when the country is expected to experience its greatest increase in infections,” Ramaphosa said. 

Last week SA’s teacher unions submitted that schools should be closed with immediate effect to allow the peak of the pandemic and winter to pass. This time would be used to attend to outstanding issues such as the provision of water, building toilets and additional classes.

They proposed that schools should be reopened at the end of August, subject to a review of the development of the epidemic. The unions said the education department should provide teachers with the necessary tools to work from home and prepare work for the reopening of schools.

Grade 12 pupils should be given priority with the opening of schools, the unions said.

WATCH: Ramaphosa announces four-week ‘break’ for public schools

Public schools will be closed for four weeks as Covid-19 infections in South Africa surge
National
2 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Pray the president remains safe from Covid

With a number of ministers and premiers struck by the virus, the ANC would be at war if Ramaphosa was incapacitated
Opinion
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Liquor ban — government taking a sledgehammer to crack a nut

Number-crunching reveals that alcohol-related trauma is not significant enough to adversely affect hospital bed availability
National
1 day ago

State to decide as unions urge closure of schools

President expected to make announcement soon after cabinet meeting
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Liquor ban — government taking a ...
National
2.
Liquor industry pleads with Cyril Ramaphosa to ...
National
3.
De Ruyter plays hardball with Eskom defaulters
National
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA about school ...
National / Education
5.
Former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s tell-all threat ...
National

Related Articles

Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA about school closures

National / Education

Schools in limbo as government weighs up options

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.