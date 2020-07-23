BREAKING NEWS: Schools to close again for the next month, but matrics will return on August 3

The surge in coronavirus infections has forced the government to close public schools again for the coming month, with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing that the academic year will now extend beyond 2020.

In an address to the nation, Ramaphosa said the cabinet had decided on Thursday that all public schools should “take a break for the next four weeks”.

The decision was taken as the Covid-19 pandemic spreads at a rapid rate across the country and teacher unions called on the government to close schools again after they only started taking in pupils in a phased approach on June 8.

Ramaphosa said the department of basic education had consulted with more than 60 organisations over the past few days to discuss the calls that schools should be closed again.

Ramaphosa said the decision meant schools will be closed from July 27 and reopen on August 24.

There are exceptions: grade 12 pupils will return to school on August 3 and grade 7s will return to school on August 10.

He said basic education minister Angie Motshekga will provide details on the management of the remainder of the school year

“We have taken a deliberately cautious approach to keep schools closed during a period when the country is expected to experience its greatest increase in infections,” Ramaphosa said.

Last week SA’s teacher unions submitted that schools should be closed with immediate effect to allow the peak of the pandemic and winter to pass. This time would be used to attend to outstanding issues such as the provision of water, building toilets and additional classes.

They proposed that schools should be reopened at the end of August, subject to a review of the development of the epidemic. The unions said the education department should provide teachers with the necessary tools to work from home and prepare work for the reopening of schools.

Grade 12 pupils should be given priority with the opening of schools, the unions said.