National

Covid-19 deaths rise by nearly 600 in a single day

New fatalities take the number of deaths to 5,940, 400 of which were recorded in the Eastern Cape

22 July 2020 - 23:40 Staff Writer
Health minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: GCIS
Health minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: GCIS

SA recorded a huge 572 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, the health ministry confirmed on Wednesday night.

Of the new deaths, 400 were recorded in the Eastern Cape. A further 114 were recorded in Gauteng, 35 in the Western Cape, 18 in KwaZulu-Natal and five in the Free State.

The ministry said that the newly recorded fatalities took the national death toll to 5,940.

The ministry's latest figures also reveal that SA climbed closer to the 400,000 mark of Covid-19 infections, with 13,150 new cases confirmed in 24 hours.

The health ministry said SA now had a total of 394,948 cases across the country, the majority in Gauteng (144,582), the Western Cape (87,847), the Eastern Cape (67,818) and KwaZulu-Natal (50,521).

As is the case with total infections, the Western Cape (2,752), Gauteng (1,156), the Eastern Cape (1,345) and KZN (477) are responsible for the highest number of Covid-19 related deaths.

DispatchLIVE reported on Wednesday that health minister   Zweli Mkhize had slated Eastern Cape officials for not releasing their death statistics on a daily basis.

Mkhize told hospital managers from Dora Nginza, Livingstone hospital and Uitenhage Provincial hospital that there should be no more delays in releasing the figures.

“MEC, your reporting of deaths must be as they come and on a daily basis,” he told health MEC Sindiswa Gomba. “We want to know what the figures are every day.”

He added: “We know there are challenges with death reporting because there are those whose comorbidities were worsened by the virus, which resulted in their deaths.

“Others died around the period of Covid-19 and all these must be investigated, but we are saying there’s a process of tracking deaths; we still want daily reports.

“We won't allow you to delay by a day and then another day because it creates a distortion.”

The ministry also announced on Wednesday night that there were now 229,175 recoveries — a recovery rate of 58%.

Before the release of Wednesday's figures, according to worldometer, while SA has the fifth-highest number of cases globally, its mortality rate of 90 per 1-million of the population ranks 44th.

The figures are based on 2,585,474 tests — of which 48,553 were done in the most recent 24-hour cycle.

© TimesLIVE

PETER BRUCE: Pray the president remains safe from Covid

With a number of ministers and premiers struck by the virus, the ANC would be at war if Ramaphosa was incapacitated
Opinion
4 hours ago

Over 4-million applications for special Covid-19 grant approved

All applicants that were disqualified due to database errors have been dealt with, says Lindiwe Zulu
National
4 hours ago

Gwede Mantashe admitted to hospital days after testing positive for Covid-19

Mineral resources and energy minister was taken to hospital on the advice of his family doctor
National
2 days ago

Labour minister Thulas Nxesi admitted to hospital with Covid-19

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe was hospitalised on Monday night, also with Covid-19
National
1 day ago

Eastern Cape ‘wasted’ lockdown by failing to prepare for Covid-19 peak, expert says

Prof Shabir Madhi says it is a ‘tragedy’ that there is not enough oxygen in the Eastern Cape for patients
National
1 day ago

AfDB approves R5bn loan to SA to help fight Covid-19 pandemic

IMF to consider SA's request for support to fight against the coronavirus pandemic next week
National
3 hours ago

Motsoaledi extends Covid-19 visa regime until end-October

The scheme which allowed people to stay legally in the country despite the expiry of their visas was due to expire at the end of July
National
5 hours ago

Most read

1.
Liquor industry pleads with Cyril Ramaphosa to ...
National
2.
Former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s tell-all threat ...
National
3.
NPA hasn’t provided any evidence of racketeering ...
National
4.
Ters Covid-19 benefit extended for certain ...
National
5.
Government to impose employment equity targets on ...
National

Related Articles

Covid-19 weighs on Mediclinic’s Southern African revenue

Companies / Healthcare

Covid-19 relief measures ‘don’t talk to each other’, say tax experts

National

Procurement policy will hamstring delivery of R500bn Covid-19 stimulus

Opinion

Urgent Covid-19 decisions divert the focus from growing water supply crisis

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.