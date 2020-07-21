National Government to impose employment equity targets on business Due to the lack of transformation, the state proposes fines of up to 10% of turnover and firms being disqualified from working with government BL PREMIUM

Minister of employment and labour Thulas Nxesi gazetted amendments to the Employment Equity Act on Monday, which, if passed, will give him the authority to set employment equity targets for employers across the economy.

Companies that fail to comply with the targets can be fined between 1% and 10% of turnover and will be disqualified from doing business with the government.