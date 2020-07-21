National BREAKING NEWS: Government extends Ters income support benefit by six weeks The scheme was supposed to end at the end of June but has been extended to August 15 BL PREMIUM

The government has decided to extend its Covid-19 relief scheme for workers for an extra month-and-a-half until August 15.

Through the temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters), the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) provides income support to workers who were either not paid or not given their full wages during the lockdown.