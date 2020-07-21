BREAKING NEWS: Government extends Ters income support benefit by six weeks
The scheme was supposed to end at the end of June but has been extended to August 15
21 July 2020 - 11:46
The government has decided to extend its Covid-19 relief scheme for workers for an extra month-and-a-half until August 15.
Through the temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters), the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) provides income support to workers who were either not paid or not given their full wages during the lockdown.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now