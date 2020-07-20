WATCH: SA’s tourism on its knees — what happens next?

Tourism and hospitality, widely believed to be the sector most severely affected by Covid-19, is well into the fourth month of little or no business. TERS is ending, borders are not open, insurers are not paying and restaurants are closing their doors. What does the future hold for an industry that employs more than 1.5-million people throughout the value chain?

Michael Avery speaks to Sisa Ntshona, head of Tourism SA; Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA; Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurants Association of SA; and Gillian Saunders, tourism consultant and former adviser to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom.