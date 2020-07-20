PODCAST | Head China economist at ICBC Standard Bank on Covid-19’s effect on China-Africa relations
20 July 2020 - 15:51
Podcast host Desné Masie welcomes special guest Jinny Yan, chief China economist at ICBC Standard Bank on African Business podcasts.
Yan discusses the effect of Covid-19 on China’s economic and political relationship with Africa as well as the global economic outlook.
With a focus on putting into practice the opportunities from the China-Africa tie up, the podcast dives into China’s Belt and Road initiatives and discusses Africa’s economic debts to China.
Yan also discusses creative approaches such as China’s street vendor economy and soft power development alongside effective solutions for China and Africa to build back better economies.