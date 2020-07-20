National

PODCAST | Head China economist at ICBC Standard Bank on Covid-19’s effect on China-Africa relations

Listen here for the African Business podcasts, hosted by Desné Masie and featuring trailblazers and leading thinkers from across the continent

20 July 2020 - 15:51

Click here to listen to the podcast.

Podcast host Desné Masie welcomes special guest Jinny Yan, chief China economist at ICBC Standard Bank on African Business podcasts.

Yan discusses the effect of Covid-19 on China’s economic and political relationship with Africa as well as the global economic outlook.

With a focus on putting into practice the opportunities from the China-Africa tie up, the podcast dives into China’s Belt and Road initiatives and discusses Africa’s economic debts to China.

Yan also discusses creative approaches such as China’s street vendor economy and soft power development alongside effective solutions for China and Africa to build back better economies.

Black traders targeted in China’s ‘little Africa’

Africans in Guangzhou’s Xiaobei neighbourhood singled out for mandatory tests and quarantines during lockdown
World
3 weeks ago

MCEBISI JONAS: False flags in China-US fight

With elections looming in the US, Donald Trump has upped his anti-China rhetoric. But he needs the country if he’s going to pull the US out of the ...
Features
3 weeks ago

China demostrates its commitment to Africa with aid and solidarity to overcome Covid crisis

Solidarity and co-operation are the most powerful weapons for the international community in the war against the coronavirus pandemic
Opinion
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Trade envoy Emma Wade-Smith on the UK’s trade and investment priorities in Africa

Host Desné Masie welcomes special guest Emma Wade-Smith on African Business podcasts
Economy
1 month ago

PODCAST | JSE CEO Leila Fourie on running Africa’s largest bourse during a pandemic

Listen here for the African Business podcasts, hosted by Desné Masie and featuring trailblazers and leading thinkers from across the continent.
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Schools in limbo as government weighs up options
National
2.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane sticks to her guns on her ...
National
3.
Gordhan says state still finalising SAA funding ...
National
4.
Camden plant closure amid nepotism allegations ...
National
5.
State sticks to its guns on aborted pay deal
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.