NEWS ANALYSIS: Cloud of reluctance hangs over MPs’ push to probe lotteries graft claims

MPs want to establish the extent of the reported rot at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) after many corruption allegations were levelled against the organisation, but there are questions about the ANC’s stance on the matter.

The commission is tasked with regulating lotteries and the distribution of funds to good causes. It generates its funding and operational budget from the proceeds of the national lottery, which amounts to about R1.5bn-R2bn annually. Proactive funding represents about 10% of total annual funding by the commission.

The commission is empowered to grant funding to worthy causes without the need for applications through a 2015 amendment to its enabling act. While it was argued that the amendment was necessary to address the need for funding when organisations lacked the ability to submit formal applications, it opened funding to abuse and corruption.

Indeed, some NLC executives, such as COO Phillemon Letwaba, who was recently suspended, have been accused of channelling multimillion-rand grants to non-profit organisations that involve family and friends.

The lack of transparency has also led to increased suspicion of the commission’s work. It has in recent years insisted that the list of beneficiaries should not be made public, citing complaints by some beneficiaries of alleged extortion and harassment. It argued that while in the past such lists were published, on consideration of the laws governing private information, coupled with the complaints, the publication of such information was erroneous.

But an opinion by parliament’s legal advisers presented to MPs last week states that the commission, a public entity falling under the department of trade & industry, is required by law to disclose its list of grant beneficiaries, in line with the provisions contained in the Public Finance Management Act.

The legal opinion further states that “the constitutional right to privacy is not an absolute right but may be limited in terms of laws of general application and must be balanced with other rights entrenched in the constitution”.

Interpretation of the Lotteries Act shows that a culture of openness and transparency is required.

Parliament’s trade & industry committee gave the commission seven working days to table the list of beneficiaries, including those that benefited from the R150m Covid-19 relief fund.