Gwede Mantashe admitted to hospital days after testing positive for Covid-19

20 July 2020 - 20:17 Kgothatso Madisa
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has been admitted to hospital days after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu, Mantashe was admitted on Monday on the advice of his family doctor.

“Today, minister Mantashe was admitted to hospital on the advice of their doctor for better medical attention and monitoring,” Mthembu said.

Mantashe, 65, tested positive along with wife Nolwandle  last week. His wife continues to quarantine at home. Mantashe is the fourth senior politician to contract the coronavirus. Premiers David Makhura of Gauteng, Job Mokgoro of North West  — who has also been admitted to hospital — and Alan Winde of the Western Cape have all recently tested positive. The virus is approaching its  peak in SA.

To date, 364,328 people have contracted the virus in the country with 5,033 deaths. “We will continue to give the Mantashe family all the support they need during this time,” said Mthembu. “We wish both minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery from this invisible enemy and we are quite confident that they will emerge victorious against the coronavirus.”

Two days before getting his results last week, Mantashe delivered a eulogy on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the funeral service of AmaRharhabe Queen Noloyiso Sandile, who died from Covid-19.

Delivering the eulogy, Mantashe said no-one was immune to the virus. “The grave threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic is not one of the urban areas alone, of the rich or of the poor. The passing of the queen as a result of coronavirus serves as a stark reminder that none of us are immune,” Mantashe said.

