Gwede Mantashe admitted to hospital days after testing positive for Covid-19

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has been admitted to hospital days after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu, Mantashe was admitted on Monday on the advice of his family doctor.

“Today, minister Mantashe was admitted to hospital on the advice of their doctor for better medical attention and monitoring,” Mthembu said.

Mantashe, 65, tested positive along with wife Nolwandle last week. His wife continues to quarantine at home. Mantashe is the fourth senior politician to contract the coronavirus. Premiers David Makhura of Gauteng, Job Mokgoro of North West — who has also been admitted to hospital — and Alan Winde of the Western Cape have all recently tested positive. The virus is approaching its peak in SA.