FREE | Join the Business Day editor at a webinar on basic income grants in SA

A good idea whose time has come – or should it have been kept on the shelf?

Two decades after the idea of a basic income grant in SA was first floated, the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed it firmly back onto the policy agenda as the country grapples with protecting the most vulnerable in society.

Current conditions may have added urgency to the issue, but the same questions remain. Can we afford it? Will it be a disincentive to work? Will politicians abuse it to buy votes?

This week, Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda will explore these questions when he moderates a webinar titled "Go BIG or go home: Crisis as stimulus for a real change in our approach to income protection".

The webinar is presented by the faculty of commerce, law and management at the University of the Witwatersrand, Business Day, and the Labour Research Service.

The speakers at this free event are Prof Murray Leibbrandt, director of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit at the University of Cape Town; Lebo Mulaisi, social development coordinator at the Congress of SA Trade Unions; and Brenton van Vrede, deputy director-general in the department of social development.

The details

Date: Thursday July 23

Time: 6pm

