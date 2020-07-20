National

FREE | Join the Business Day editor at a webinar on basic income grants in SA

Lukanyo Mnyanda to be joined by top speakers from the field of social development

20 July 2020 - 10:08
Grant recipients wait for payouts at a South African Social Security Agency office. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Grant recipients wait for payouts at a South African Social Security Agency office. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

A good idea whose time has come – or should it have been kept on the shelf?

Two decades after the idea of a basic income grant in SA was first floated, the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed it firmly back onto the policy agenda as the country grapples with protecting the most vulnerable in society.

Current conditions may have added urgency to the issue, but the same questions remain. Can we afford it? Will it be a disincentive to work? Will politicians abuse it to buy votes?

This week, Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda will explore these questions when he moderates a webinar titled "Go BIG or go home: Crisis as stimulus for a real change in our approach to income protection".

The webinar is presented by the faculty of commerce, law and management at the University of the Witwatersrand, Business Day, and the Labour Research Service.

The speakers at this free event are Prof Murray Leibbrandt, director of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit at the University of Cape Town; Lebo Mulaisi, social development coordinator at the Congress of SA Trade Unions; and Brenton van Vrede, deputy director-general in the department of social development.

The details

Date: Thursday July 23
Time: 6pm

>> To register for this free event, click here.

 

(Zoom link provided after registration.)

ANTHONY BUTLER: A BIG mistake to save an unaffordable minister’s job?

Estimates of the proposed grant’s cost are about R200bn a year
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Lindiwe Zulu’s universal income grant is noble, but unaffordable

The Treasury is already facing a shortfall of about R300bn
Opinion
4 days ago

‘Distress grant’ misses the mark

Research suggests that the hard lockdown, together with an initial lack of government relief measures, pushed about 1-million of the workers who lost ...
Features
4 days ago

Poverty relief at heart of talks about basic income grant, says Lindiwe Zulu

Analysts say SA cannot afford to fork out more money
Economy
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Schools in limbo as government weighs up options
National
2.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane sticks to her guns on her ...
National
3.
Camden plant closure amid nepotism allegations ...
National
4.
Gordhan says state still finalising SAA funding ...
National
5.
State sticks to its guns on aborted pay deal
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.