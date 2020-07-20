Denel CEO resigns after less than two years in the job
Resignation is a blow for the company, which is struggling to get back on its feet after years of mismanagement and looting
20 July 2020 - 15:54
UPDATED 20 July 2020 - 19:10
Danie du Toit, Denel’s group CEO, has resigned after less than two years in the job, as the turnaround of the state-owned arms manufacturer after years of mismanagement remains in the balance.
Du Toit’s resignation is a blow for the company, which is struggling to get back on its feet after years of mismanagement and looting during the state capture years left it in financial dire straits.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now