National Denel CEO resigns after less than two years in the job Resignation is a blow for the company, which is struggling to get back on its feet after years of mismanagement and looting

Danie du Toit, Denel’s group CEO, has resigned after less than two years in the job, as the turnaround of the state-owned arms manufacturer after years of mismanagement remains in the balance.

Du Toit’s resignation is a blow for the company, which is struggling to get back on its feet after years of mismanagement and looting during the state capture years left it in financial dire straits.