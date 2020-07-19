SA has capacity to produce ventilators for export, says Ebrahim Patel
Local production capacity has been developed in four months in response to the Covid-19 pandemic
19 July 2020 - 19:35
SA has the industrial capacity to scale up production of ventilators for export to other African countries should the need arise, trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel said.
SA-manufactured ventilators are in production and the first life-saving machines will be ready in a few weeks. A total of 20,000 ventilators are set to be produced, the department of trade & industry said. The ventilators will complement the existing stock in the public and private health-care industry as well as additional purchases of ventilators from global manufacturers and donations received from other countries.
