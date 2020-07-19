National

Mkhize appeals to SA not to let guard down as Covid-19 deaths top 5,000

19 July 2020 - 23:09 Staff Writer
Health minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: GCIS
Health minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: GCIS

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA has reached 364,328, with 13,449 new cases identified, the health ministry said on Sunday night.

SA's total fatalities are now 5,033, with  85 new deaths registered at the weekend. The number of recoveries stands at 191,059.

On Saturday, the department said recoveries totalled 182,230, which translated to a recovery rate of 52%.

Over the weekend, health minister Zweli Mkhize appealed to South Africans to do more to help prevent the spread of infections.

As government, we have mobilised every resource, every faculty and wherewithal at our disposal to effect the necessary interventions. But government cannot manage this unilaterally.

“We are extremely concerned that fatigue seems to have set in and South Africans are letting down their guard at a time when the spread of infection is surging,” he said.

“We see poor or no social distancing in communities. Masks are being abandoned or not worn properly and there is laxity setting in around frequent hand washing. This will directly influence the rise in numbers in the next two weeks.”

The minister cautioned: “We do not have a vaccine. We do not have a cure.”

“Our ability to break the cycle of infection depends on our willingness to remain focused and disciplined and take non-pharmaceutical interventions seriously. ... It remains in each and every citizen’s hands to admonish family members, colleagues, friends. who refuse to adhere to measures that protect lives by limiting the spread of this virus.”

TimesLIVE

Shortage of Covid-19 tests forces Gauteng to adjust approach to testing

The test kits will be kept for patients who require hospitalisation, who come to health facilities with symptoms and for those in high-risk ...
National
2 days ago

DESNÉ MASIE: Containing the virus must come first

Giving in to pressure to open the economy too early results in flare-ups and repeated lockdowns
Opinion
9 hours ago

SA has capacity to produce ventilators for export, says Ebrahim Patel

Local production capacity has been developed in four months in response to the Covid-19 pandemic
National
7 hours ago

Schools in limbo as government weighs up options

Education minister compiles report for cabinet on whether to close schools as demanded by the unions
National
6 hours ago

MRC finds Covid-19 has led to three times more deaths than official tally

The excess deaths include those directly attributable to Covid-19 and those that occurred from other natural causes that could not be treated as ...
National
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Schools in limbo as government weighs up options
National
2.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane sticks to her guns on her ...
National
3.
Camden plant closure amid nepotism allegations ...
National
4.
State sticks to its guns on aborted pay deal
National
5.
Officials accused of Bosasa enrichment to testify ...
National

Related Articles

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Government by gaslight

Opinion

Government by careless and reckless decree

Opinion

EDITORIAL: For SA to have faith in Covid-19 rules, state must show its thought ...

Opinion / Editorials

Scientific advisories on coronavirus will not be released, says Mkhize

National / Health

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa and his cabinet have lost control of the pandemic inside ...

Opinion / Bruce's List

Covid-19 overwhelms SA hospitals with workers ‘burnt out’

National

Gauteng and Eastern Cape face dire hospital bed shortage, Zweli Mkhize says

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.