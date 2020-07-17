National

Solidarity Fund earmarks R1.9bn for Covid-19 response

As SA imports 92% of its medical equipment, the fund is also investing in local manufacturing so as to leave a long-term legacy

17 July 2020 - 15:22 Genevieve Quintal
Medical officials attend to Covid-19 patients at the Nasrec quarantine and isolation site. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DINO LLOYD
Medical officials attend to Covid-19 patients at the Nasrec quarantine and isolation site. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DINO LLOYD

The Solidarity Fund, which was created to help support SA’s health and welfare response to the Covid-19 crisis, has earmarked R1.9bn for the country’s health interventions as the number of infections surge.

On Friday, CEO Nomkhita Nqweni said the fund was moving to the second phase of its intervention, which is largely focused on health work and the health response.

To date the fund has received R3.02bn in pledges with almost the full amount being converted and deposited into its bank account. Nqweni said almost 300,000 individuals have donated to the fund. The R1.9bn for the health response comes out of the total R3.02bn.

After an initially slow start, SA’s Covid-19 crisis has accelerated sharply in the past few weeks. The number of confirmed cases in the country has exceeded the 320,000 mark, worse than the UK, Spain and Iran.

The crisis is exposing the fragility of the public health system, and placing strain on private hospitals, which are seeing Covid-19 admissions soar in many parts of the country.

The Solidarity Fund’s head of healthcare Jonathan Broomberg said that while the Western Cape seems to have peaked, many provinces, especially Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, are heading into [a peak}, and so the fund needs to focus on the health response.

He said funding of R405m would be provided for critical medical equipment for hot-spots such as Gauteng, the Western Cape and Eastern Cape. The fund is providing hospital equipment to two new field-hospitals being built in Gauteng, in Nasrec, Johannesburg and in Tshwane.

Broomberg said the fund has invested R250m towards the local manufacture of 20,000 ventilators, the majority of which are being manufactured by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and others by a consortium of manufacturers.

SA imports 92% of all medical equipment with only 8% locally produced. He said part of the focus is to leave some type of legacy by starting to invest as much as possible in local manufacturing.

The department of trade, industry and competition said on Friday that the CSIR has started production on an order of 10,000 ventilators that will be delivered over the next two months.

It said negotiations with other entities is now in process. The CSIR anticipates that the first batch of 2,000 ventilators would be delivered within the next few weeks, with further units delivered by mid-August, and the balance by the beginning of September.

Broomberg said the Solidarity Fund has donated 20-million units of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks. These were allocated by the national health department to provinces and healthcare facilities.

He said the fund has received a request from medical schools for additional PPE to protect students in later years when working on general wards. A total of 1-million surgical masks have been donated for this.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Western Cape may not need private hospital beds for Covid-19 state patients

The province appears to have passed its infections peak, say health authorities
National
23 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery plans to move patients around SA as pandemic accelerates

CEO vows to ensure all infected members get a bed amid concerns even private hospitals could turn people away
National
1 day ago

The great Gauteng crunch: which hospitals can withstand Covid-19?

As Gauteng becomes the epicentre of the Covid-19 epidemic in SA, the province’s health-care system is facing a number of serious challenges
Features
1 week ago

Booze banned in race against Covid

The president also reimposes curfew between 9pm and 4am as medical organisations warn of Gauteng storm
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Fita cigarette appeal is just ‘nitpicking’, ...
National
2.
Treasury silent on role in SAA funding
National
3.
State loses case to have arbitration over public ...
National
4.
MRC finds Covid-19 has led to three times more ...
National / Health
5.
Western Cape may not need private hospital beds ...
National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.