Newly launched Kisby Fund aims to raise R5bn in funding for SMEs

People in employment are “an asset to the country because they pay taxes, spend money, send their kids to school and financially support others”, he said.

“An unemployed person is a liability who has to be supported by the state. If we are to address economic issues on the ground, we need to go into the lifeblood of the economy and move away from established mature capital markets and into SMEs.”

The Kisby Fund is a partnership between 4AX Debt Services, credit provider Rainfin and media company Arena Holdings to provide funding to SMEs with revenues of R10m–R1bn through an online loan platform underpinned by 4AX Debt Services.

Using fintech to assess the growth stage of a business, Kisby tailors a mixture of equity and debt instruments to offer appropriate and affordable funding for that business. Where average lending rates are prime plus 17.75%–32.75%, Kisby offers prime plus 12.5%.

Crippling credit

During the Business Day Dialogue, Rainfin CEO Sean Emery said there had been a significant shift in SME funding, as investors realised they needed to take institutional capital from companies “in the Sandton Towers”.

“We’re seeing institutional and development capital pool together to produce better financial products for SMEs who are looking for growth capital,” he said, adding that small businesses have had to stomach exploitative capital that damaged their profitability and ability to create employment.

Emery made an example of purchase order loans that provide short-term finance for the full value of an outstanding purchase order, usually at 6% interest over the 60 days before the invoice is paid. During the lockdown, many businesses have resorted to these loans to ensure cash flow, as companies have held off on paying invoices to preserve liquidity.

“Perhaps the business owner has factored a 20% margin on the invoice but now has to sacrifice 6% of his profit,” said Emery. “Over 12 months, that’s an average of 36%. No SME should ever be that desperate to sacrifice so much of its profitability for short-term financing.”

Large banks offer little relief. They account for 20% of funding to SMEs, but their models are not designed with the small business in mind. Long lead times of up to 12 weeks, overly bureaucratic processes and irrelevant rating criteria make it difficult for SMEs to secure bank funding.

“What the market desperately needs is innovative solutions that bring fintech, SME support structures and external investors together to deal with the current funding gaps that are unique to SA as a developing economy,” said Fatima Vawda, MD of 27Four Investment Managers, which has invested in the Kisby Fund.

Mentoring is also key for small-business success, said Andile Khumalo, CEO of KhumaloCo. “The reality is that in SA, the majority of entrepreneurs are black and have historical baggage, which includes a lack of skills and financial understanding to put forward a credible application. It doesn’t mean they are not deserving of the capital, but that they require support.”