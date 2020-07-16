National

Mbalula says health experts were consulted on the 100% taxi loading capacity

16 July 2020 - 19:53 LUYOLO MKENTANE
Fikile Mbalula. Picture: THE TIMES
Fikile Mbalula. Picture: THE TIMES

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has defended the government's decision to allow minibus taxis to carry their full capacity, saying it was made on recommendations from health experts.

The minister did not name the health experts the government consulted.

This comedespite SA’s key agency for training and accrediting public health specialists, the College of Public Health Medicine (CPHM), calling on the government to review the plans outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his address on Sunday night, which permit taxis to carry a full load of passengers for short trips, while allowing a  70% occupancy for  long-distance taxis. Ramaphosa said this was on condition that “new risk mitigation protocols” related to masks, vehicle sanitising and open windows are followed.

The CPHM’s guidance on reducing Covid-19 transmission in public transport, published in March, says vehicles should operate at no more than 50% of their carrying capacity and that windows on both sides of the vehicle should be open. While it acknowledges the use of masks will reduce transmission, the CPHM said physical distancing  and ventilation are important.

“The taxi industry will perish if we continue with 70% (loading capacity)," said Mbalula.

“To this end, bus, taxi and e-hailing, meter taxis, shuttle services, chauffeur-driven vehicles and scholar transport are permitted to carry 100% of licensed carry capacity for any trip not regarded as long distance travel,” he added.

Mbalula said they noted the “need” to increase loading capacity within the public transport sector, and the need to further tighten mitigation measures linked to the capacity increase.

“Consultations with health experts was undertaken and their additional recommendations in the face of the increased loading capacity were duly considered and accepted,” said Mbalula.

“We engaged with the taxi industry leadership in good faith and we found each other on many areas, but there are areas where we differed. However, the door remains open for further engagements on issues where we are not in agreement,” said Mbalula.

He said they have also engaged the Banking Association SA on further relief measures it can extend to the taxi industry pertaining to payment holidays, among others.

On Thursday, trade union federation Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said they will file an application at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) that could see them embarking on a strike over the 100% loading capacity issue.

Pamla said this “capitulation” by the government on the matter was happening at a time when more workers are getting infected by Covid-19. As of Wednesday, the coronavirus has infected 311,049 and killed 4,453 in the country.

Cosatu was engaging on the matter with the hope of finding a resolution but “we reserve the right to mobilise for a protest action if we are not happy with the outcomes of negotiations”.

Meanwhile, Mbalula also announced that three additional domestic airports: East London, George, and Kimberley will resume operations on July 21.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

Taxis get green light to load vehicles at 100% capacity

Taxi operators defied lockdown rules imposed by the government during level 3, resuming interprovincial travel without the state’s approval
National
3 days ago

Truck drivers embark on national shutdown

Police told to deal decisively with truckers as SA cannot tolerate further disruptions to the economy
National
1 week ago

Minibus taxi industry says it is ready to officially resume long-distance operations

SA National Taxi Council also seeks 100% loading capacity for local and long-distance taxis
National
1 week ago

Prasa resumes limited rail services in three provinces

The rail agency has seen much of its infrastructure vandalised during the lockdown, but must reopen as millions of workers return to work
National
2 weeks ago

Taxi drivers are on a collision course with the law, Fikile Mbalula warns

Taxi drivers deliberately breached lockdown rules on Monday by resuming interprovincial travel and reverting to 100% loading capacity
National
2 weeks ago

We will not be bullied by the taxi operators, says Mbalula

Commuters and workers across Gauteng left stranded as taxi operators reject Covid-19 relief fund's stringent conditions
National
3 weeks ago

Taxi operators want to pay instalments in a ‘staggered’ manner due to Covid-19

On Monday, about 45,000 taxi operators, who are members of the SA National Taxi Council, held a  one-day strike
National
3 weeks ago

Minibus taxi fare hike of 172% to be reviewed, says Santaco

A national leadership meeting of the industry will be held later this week to discuss the issue
National
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Fita cigarette appeal is just ‘nitpicking’, ...
National
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Discovery plans to move patients ...
National / Health
3.
Zindzi Mandela, SA’s ambassador to Denmark, dies
National
4.
Treasury commits to ‘mobilise funds’ for SAA
National
5.
Committee to probe complaint against the chief ...
National

Related Articles

New taxi rules will increase spread of Covid-19, experts say

National / Health

MRC finds Covid-19 has led to three times more deaths than official tally

National / Health

Booze ban could free up thousands of beds for Covid-19 patients, says MRC

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.