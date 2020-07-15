National Fita cigarette appeal is just ‘nitpicking’, argues Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma But Fita's advocate says the courts should not be ‘unduly deferential’ to the state in their evaluation of the government’s decision to impose the ban BL PREMIUM

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has criticised the Fair-Trade and Independent Tobacco Association’s efforts to appeal the high court’s refusal to overturn the cigarette sales ban as nothing more than “nit picking”.

But Fita advocate Arnold Subel has urged Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo and judges Daisy Molefe and Annali Basson at the Pretoria high court, to reject that argument and contended that courts should not be “unduly deferential” to the state in their evaluation of government’s decision to impose the ban — now the only one of its kind in the world.