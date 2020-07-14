Taxi commutes, even with masks, are a dangerous trip

Commuters spending more than 20 minutes in a fully loaded taxi, without proper ventilation, are at risk of being infected with Covid-19 even if they wear a mask, Dr Angelique Coetzee, president of the SA Medical Association (Sama), said on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that taxis would be permitted to increase their capacity to 100% during local trips. Long-distance taxis, however, would be allowed to load only up to 70% of the taxi’s capacity.

After recent evidence indicating the spread of the virus through respiratory droplets, Coetzee said the onus is on the taxi industry to open all windows while transporting commuters.

Coetzee said “all literature” showed that contact time should not be more than 20 minutes in proximity to others to avoid being infected.

“If I am a commuter in a taxi for less than 20 minutes with all the windows open, I am less likely to get infected. But, if I am sitting like a sardine in a fully loaded taxi for more than 20 minutes, I am more likely to get infected.”