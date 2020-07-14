BREAKING NEWS: SAA creditors support business rescue plan
Creditors voted overwhelmingly in support of the plan, meaning the government has to find more than R10bn in funding
14 July 2020 - 14:07
UPDATED 14 July 2020 - 14:19
SAA creditors have voted overwhelmingly in support of the business rescue plan for the airline, giving the Treasury and the department of public enterprises until Wednesday to provide a letter of commitment that funding will be forthcoming. .
Domestic banks, which are the biggest creditors by far, hold about 60% of the voting power, with smaller creditors and employees holding only minimal interests. Banks are, however, guaranteed creditors and will be paid out in full by the National Treasury over the next three years.
