Gwede Mantashe tests positive for Covid-19

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has become the first known cabinet minister to test positive for Covid-19.

A statement from the cabinet on Tuesday night confirmed that Mantashe and his wife, Nolwande, had tested positive.

“Minister Mantashe and Mrs Mantashe are currently in isolation and the minister will continue to work from home,” read the cabinet statement.

“As we wish [the] minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery, we extend the same well wishes to the thousands of South Africans and their families who are also battling coronavirus.

“To defeat this virus, we must all continue playing our part in observing the WHO protocols of washing hands regularly, wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing,” the statement said.

Deputy social development minister Hendriëtta Bogopane-Zulu and her correctional services counterpart, Patekile Holomisa, are also said to be in isolation after testing positive. This in addition to Gauteng premier David Makhura, Western Cape premier Alan Winde and North West premier Job Mokgoro, who have also contracted the virus.