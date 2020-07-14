National

Gwede Mantashe tests positive for Covid-19

14 July 2020 - 21:42 Staff Writer
Minister of mineral resources & energy Gwede Mantashe. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER / SUNDAY TIMES
Minister of mineral resources & energy Gwede Mantashe. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER / SUNDAY TIMES

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has become the first known cabinet minister to test positive for Covid-19.

A statement from the cabinet on Tuesday night confirmed that Mantashe and his wife, Nolwande, had tested positive.

“Minister Mantashe and Mrs Mantashe are currently in isolation and the minister will continue to work from home,” read the cabinet statement.

“As we wish [the] minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery, we extend the same well wishes to the thousands of South Africans and their families who are also battling coronavirus.

“To defeat this virus, we must all continue playing our part in observing the WHO protocols of washing hands regularly, wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing,” the statement said.

Deputy social development minister Hendriëtta Bogopane-Zulu and her correctional services counterpart, Patekile Holomisa, are also said to be in isolation after testing positive. This in addition to Gauteng premier David Makhura, Western Cape premier Alan Winde and North West premier Job Mokgoro, who have also contracted the virus. 

WHO struggles to prove itself in the face of Covid-19

Donald Trump’s rejection of UN body highlights problems over politics, science and funding
Life
1 day ago

Booze ban could free up thousands of beds for Covid-19 patients, says MRC

Medical Research Council says ban could see 50,000 fewer trauma patients in hospitals
National
1 day ago

Scientific advisories on coronavirus will not be released, says Mkhize

The Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has provided more than 70 advisories to the health minister since late March
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Raymond Zondo is unfit to serve as a judge, says ...
National
2.
Zindzi Mandela, SA’s ambassador to Denmark, dies
National
3.
Liquor bosses see disaster for industry and more ...
National
4.
EXCLUSIVE: Fewer than half of cabinet ministers ...
National
5.
Obituary: Ian McRae, the founding father of ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.