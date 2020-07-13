National Government and pilots snipe ahead of SAA meeting BL PREMIUM

On the eve of a crucial creditors’ vote on the SAA rescue plan, the department of public enterprises has lashed out again at the SAA Pilots Association, accusing it of wanting to derail process.

If creditors at Tuesday’s meeting vote against the rescue plan and no alternative is presented SAA will be forced into liquidation. To the extent that employees are creditors, they do have a vote on the plan but their voting power is negligible. The business rescue plan has however included a clause which states that support from labour is a necessary condition to the plan going ahead.