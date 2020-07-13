National Alcohol ban will lead to ‘disaster’ for liquor industry and lift job losses President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a ban on alcohol sales on Sunday citing a need to reduce pressure on SA’s hospitals BL PREMIUM

The alcohol industry has jointly warned of a “disaster” including job and tax losses from the immediate ban of alcohol sales.

On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a sudden ban on alcohol trade, to reduce binge drinking and free up hospitals beds used by patients injured by drunk drivers or interpersonal, alcohol-fuelled violence.