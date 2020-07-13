Alcohol ban will lead to ‘disaster’ for liquor industry and lift job losses
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a ban on alcohol sales on Sunday citing a need to reduce pressure on SA’s hospitals
13 July 2020 - 12:51
UPDATED 13 July 2020 - 13:30
The alcohol industry has jointly warned of a “disaster” including job and tax losses from the immediate ban of alcohol sales.
On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a sudden ban on alcohol trade, to reduce binge drinking and free up hospitals beds used by patients injured by drunk drivers or interpersonal, alcohol-fuelled violence.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now