National

With 13,497 new cases SA is propelled into global top 10 for Covid-19 infections

12 July 2020 - 08:42 Staff Writer
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize briefs the nation on COVID-19 on Day Five of National Lockdown on March 31 2020 in Durban. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize briefs the nation on COVID-19 on Day Five of National Lockdown on March 31 2020 in Durban. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART

SA has 264,184 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the tenth highest number of infections globally.

This after the health minister confirmed 13,497 new cases in SA since Friday night, along with 111 deaths.

SA passed Iran's total of 255,117 cases, according to figures released by the health ministry on Saturday night. There are now 12,723,268 cases across the globe.

Gauteng has the highest number of cases (93,044), followed by the Western Cape (77,336), the Eastern Cape (48,232) and KwaZulu-Natal (23,753).

In terms of deaths, the Western Cape leads the way with 2 333 fatalities, followed by the Eastern Cape with 664, Gauteng with 580, and KwaZulu-Natal 273.

There were also a reported 127,715 recoveries.

The data was based on 2,108,570 tests to date, of which 51,338 were done in the past 24 hours.

TimesLIVE

Covid-19 deaths in Gauteng could triple every two weeks, modelling data shows

A district breakdown of infections from Wednesday shows Johannesburg as the hotspot in Gauteng with 35‚040 infections
National
2 days ago

Gauteng premier David Makhura tests positive for Covid-19

Premier says he is experiencing mild symptoms as coronavirus cases soar in the province
National
2 days ago

Most read

1.
With 13,497 new cases SA is propelled into global ...
National
2.
Western Cape may have reached its coronavirus ...
National / Health
3.
ANC proposes using pensions and savings to aid ...
National
4.
Eskom COO sought job for relative and breached ...
National
5.
Pressure mounts on embattled lotteries commission ...
National

Related Articles

WATCH: Covid-19 rescue plan for private practitioners

Opinion

SHANE WATKINS: Strategic positioning of apparel retailers in SA

Opinion / Columnists

RAYMOND PARSONS: Where are all the president’s councils?

Opinion / Columnists

It’s not about debt, it’s about stimulating an economy in crisis

Opinion

THEMBA MKHWANAZI: After all the charity, we must now seek real solidarity

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.