With 13,497 new cases SA is propelled into global top 10 for Covid-19 infections

Gauteng has the highest number of cases (93,044), followed by the Western Cape (77,336), the Eastern Cape (48,232) and KwaZulu-Natal (23,753).

In terms of deaths, the Western Cape leads the way with 2 333 fatalities, followed by the Eastern Cape with 664, Gauteng with 580, and KwaZulu-Natal 273.

There were also a reported 127,715 recoveries.

The data was based on 2,108,570 tests to date, of which 51,338 were done in the past 24 hours.

TimesLIVE