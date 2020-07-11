National

Covid-19 overwhelms SA hospitals with workers ‘burnt out’

As cases rise rapidly, the president has ruled out another lockdown with people urged to take all the precautions they can while earning a living

11 July 2020 - 06:38 Mike Cohen and Janice Kew
Tshepong Hospital in the North West. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MUNTU VILAKAZI
Tshepong Hospital in the North West. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MUNTU VILAKAZI

SA is bracing for the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, with infections mounting at a rapid pace, doctors and nurses being worked to the bone and ICUs at risk of running out of beds.

The government imposed a strict lockdown in late March, just weeks after the first case was detected, which helped slow local transmission. But the shuttering of most businesses proved unsustainable in a country already contending with a recession and rampant unemployment, and curbs were eased last month to enable millions of people to return to work.

The rate of new infections has surged since, especially in relatively poor urban areas, increasing by more than 8,000 for each of the past nine days to reach 238,339 on Thursday, with about 113,000 of those already recovered.

“The storm that we have consistently warned South Africans about is now arriving,” health minister Zweli Mkhize told legislators on Wednesday.

While SA has the most confirmed cases in Africa, it’s also tested more than 2-million people and screened about a third of the population of nearly 60-million. Fewer people were infected in May and June than was previously predicted under optimistic scenarios, Mkhize said, and the peak of the outbreak, expected by mid-August, may be at a lower level than initially feared.

Despite the government’s preparations, “bed capacity is still expected to be breached or overwhelmed in all provinces”, Mkhize said.

Some public hospitals are already struggling with an increased patient load and the loss of staff who have contracted Covid-19. Nationwide, 377 doctors and 2,473 nurses have been infected, latest data from the department of health shows.

Health workers are “burnt out, they are stressed, they see their colleagues getting sick and are worried that there are not enough personnel helping them”, said Dr Angelique Coetzee, who chairs the SA Medical Association. Numerous panels have been set up to deal with the crisis, but more attention should be given to providing care to those who fall ill, she said.

Keeping staff safe has proved “a real challenge”, and the pressure on them has been immense, according to Adam Pyle, who heads the SA unit of Life Healthcare Group Holdings, the country’s second-largest private hospital owner.

“We have doctors who are actually doing nursing,” he said. “There is no play book on how you deal with this. So despite all the planning you put in, there are real challenges at a hospital level.”

Inferior resources

While the disease was initially concentrated in Cape Town, it has since taken off in Johannesburg, the economic hub and biggest city, and in Pretoria, the capital. Infections have also spiked in towns in the Eastern Cape, which have inferior resources to the main cities.

“There are signs that the healthcare system is collapsing both in the public and private sector,” said Zwelake Tywala, a National Health and Allied Workers’ Union official in the Eastern Cape. “There isn’t any management or leadership from the side of the hospitals. We’re very worried.”

The government is taking steps to address the shortcomings in state hospitals, including contracting in more beds from private hospitals, recalling nurses from study leave, and rehiring some who had retired, said Sandile Buthelezi, the director-general of the department of health. It’s also trying to entice health practitioners who have been working abroad to return, and to hire more from Cuba and other countries, he said.

Some officials suggest that stringent lockdown rules should be re-imposed. President Cyril Ramaphosa has ruled out that option, saying people need to earn a living and take responsibility for their own health by wearing masks, washing their hands and exercising social-distancing as much as possible.

That’s not happening in many areas, with people congregating at church services and funerals. Commuters who rely on public transport aren’t able to maintain physical-distancing as many drivers defy rules to restrict passenger loads to 70% of normal capacity.

A number of hospitals were already struggling to meet patients’ needs and were badly run before the virus struck, and have now reached a tipping point, Coetzee said. “Covid-19 is exposing all these problems that were already in the healthcare system. It’s not a new thing.”

Bloomberg

CHRIS GILMOUR: These are trends developing for life in post-Covid-19 times

Until a vaccine is developed, many consumers will be wary of returning to shopping malls and so will discover the benefits of online shopping
Opinion
3 days ago

EU looking at blood plasma from recovered people for Covid-19

Funding for the use of convalescent plasma as a treatment is being fast-tracked as the US has scooped up other potential therapies
World
1 day ago

Cipla to bring Covid-19 treatment remdesivir to SA

Cipla plans to sell the drug at $55 a shot, or $330 (R5,600) for a five-day course, according to Cipla SA CEO Paul Miller.
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
ANC proposes using pensions and savings to aid ...
National
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: John Hlophe’s attack on the chief ...
National
3.
Western Cape may have reached its coronavirus ...
National / Health
4.
Covid-19 overwhelms SA hospitals with workers ...
National
5.
Business outlines accelerated economic recovery ...
National

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Behavioural change comes slowly in the time of Covid-19

National / Health

Learning from Covid-19 could mean ‘greater economic security’, Ramaphosa says

National

Gauteng premier David Makhura tests positive for Covid-19

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.