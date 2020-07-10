News Leader
WATCH: Is Life Healthcare ready for the Covid-19 storm?
Emergency medicine GM at Life Healthcare Charl van Loggerenberg talks to Business Day TV about healthcare’s readiness for the Covid-19 storm
10 July 2020 - 09:15
The Covid-19 storm that health minister Zweli Mkhize has been warning about has finally arrived. The country has surpassed the 200,000 infection mark with not enough hospital beds to cater to those in need.
Business Day TV spoke to Charl van Loggerenberg, GM of emergency medicine at Life Healthcare for an assessment of the private healthcare provider’s readiness.