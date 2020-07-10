National

News Leader

WATCH: Is Life Healthcare ready for the Covid-19 storm?

Emergency medicine GM at Life Healthcare Charl van Loggerenberg talks to Business Day TV about healthcare’s readiness for the Covid-19 storm

10 July 2020 - 09:15 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

The Covid-19 storm that health minister Zweli Mkhize has been warning about has finally arrived. The country has surpassed the 200,000 infection mark with not enough hospital beds to cater to those in need.

Business Day TV spoke to Charl van Loggerenberg, GM of emergency medicine at Life Healthcare for an assessment of the private healthcare provider’s readiness.

The great Gauteng crunch: which hospitals can withstand Covid-19?

As Gauteng becomes the epicentre of the Covid-19 epidemic in SA, the province’s health-care system is facing a number of serious challenges
Features
1 day ago

ICU beds for sick mineworkers found to be already filled

Arrangements for hospital beds for sick miners have fallen through as the Covid-19 epidemic begins to overwhelm healthcare facilities
National
20 hours ago

Western Cape may have reached its coronavirus peak, says Discovery Health

Two important indicators have fallen significantly in the past few weeks, says CEO Ryan Noach
National
16 hours ago

David Makhura says Gauteng could look at tougher lockdown

‘The storm can’t be diverted … Those who pray‚ you can’t pray for it to pass us and go somewhere else,’ the Gauteng premier says
National
1 week ago

Western Cape braces for flatter but more deadly Covid-19 curve

The current rate of about 65 deaths per day is expected to rise to 150 in coming weeks
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: John Hlophe’s attack on the chief ...
National
2.
Western Cape may have reached its coronavirus ...
National / Health
3.
Market conduct regulator sides with businesses in ...
National
4.
Bid by SAA business rescuers to overturn ...
National
5.
PIC to reap harvest of sorrow at Land Bank
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.