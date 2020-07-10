National

Load-shedding can hit at any time on Friday

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Eskom is expecting three units to return to operation during the day

10 July 2020 - 07:51 Iavan Pijoos
Eskom is load shedding. Picture: 123RF
Eskom is load shedding. Picture: 123RF

Eskom has warned that load-shedding could be implemented at any time during the course of Friday.

The power utility’s spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said nothing was “guaranteed” when it came to the power stations.

“For the past two days we have just been scraping through not having to implement load-shedding‚” he told eNCA on Friday morning.

Mantshantsha said they were expecting three units to return to operation during the day on Friday.

“Load-shedding could be implemented at short notice any time during the course of the day. We are hard at work to avoid that and evening peak load-shedding.”

Eskom implemented load reduction in several areas on Thursday‚ which Mantshantsha said was meant to protect the equipment.

However‚ he said load reduction does not get implemented once load-shedding has been declared.

“In the absence of load-shedding we will continue to implement load reduction in the high-density residential areas of Gauteng to prevent equipment from exploding and overloading.”

Weekend power cuts likely as cold front set to increase demand

Eskom says a number of generation units have experienced unplanned breakdowns or have been delayed in returning to service
National
10 hours ago

LEBOGANG MOKOENA: How Eskom is aiding the spread of Covid-19

Government may be calling for people to ‘socially distance’ and stay at home, but if the state isn’t going to keep the promises it made to the ...
Opinion
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Western Cape may have reached its coronavirus ...
National / Health
2.
Market conduct regulator sides with businesses in ...
National
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: John Hlophe’s attack on the chief ...
National
4.
Bid by SAA business rescuers to overturn ...
National
5.
PIC to reap harvest of sorrow at Land Bank
National

Related Articles

Stefanutti Stocks denies it was overpaid for work at Kusile

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.