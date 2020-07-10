Load-shedding can hit at any time on Friday

Eskom has warned that load-shedding could be implemented at any time during the course of Friday.

The power utility’s spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said nothing was “guaranteed” when it came to the power stations.

“For the past two days we have just been scraping through not having to implement load-shedding‚” he told eNCA on Friday morning.

Mantshantsha said they were expecting three units to return to operation during the day on Friday.

“Load-shedding could be implemented at short notice any time during the course of the day. We are hard at work to avoid that and evening peak load-shedding.”