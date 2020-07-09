National

Weekend power cuts likely as cold front set to increase demand

Eskom says a number of generation units have experienced unplanned breakdowns or have been delayed in returning to service

09 July 2020 - 22:45 Paul Burkhardt
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

State-owned utility Eskom warned of a “high probability” of power cuts through the weekend as a cold front increases demand.

The nationwide rolling outages were avoided on Thursday during peak evening demand from 5pm to 9pm, Eskom  said, but they may have to start through the weekend.

“One generation unit at the Tutuka power station tripped, while another one was taken off the grid, as well as a unit at Lethabo. The return to service of a generation unit each at Duvha and Kendal power stations have been delayed,” said the utility. “All of these have added significant pressure to the generation system.”

The utility in May predicted that only three days of supply interruptions would be necessary in the winter months from June to the end of August.

Eskom has become an economic liability with its poorly maintained and unreliable coal-fired fleet and debt of R454bn. The loss-making company relies on government bailouts just to make interest payments.

The coronavirus pandemic provided the utility with a brief respite from keeping up with regular consumption as lockdown measures shuttered many businesses and offered it a chance to undertake much-needed repairs.

While the cold front that is forecast over the weekend is set to raise demand, more businesses reopening could add to that and increase the likelihood of deeper cuts, Eskom spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha said in an interview on CapeTalk radio.

The company will rely on diesel-fuelled turbines designed for peak use to stave off the cuts, which will increase costs the utility is trying to reduce, he said.

A number of generation units have experienced unplanned breakdowns or have been delayed in returning to service, according to Eskom.

Bloomberg

Factories in the doldrums face more load-shedding too

Manufacturing data for April was worse than the largest declines during the financial crisis in 2009 — and now, this
Economy
8 hours ago

Electrification of rural areas hit by budget cuts due to pandemic

Likely cuts of R230bn over the next two years means a delay of electrification, not that it won’t happen, says the energy department
National
2 days ago

Nersa wants to overhaul its outdated tariff modelling

The comments follow two court rulings against Eskom tariff decisions
National
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Just as Covid surges, Tshwane ambulances are ...
National / Labour
2.
Mogoeng’s call for Hlophe’s impeachment is driven ...
National
3.
Restaurants head to court to fight ‘absurd’ ...
National
4.
Bantu Holomisa is using parliamentary privilege ...
National
5.
Gauteng and Eastern Cape face dire hospital bed ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Renewable energy investors and municipalities must compromise

Opinion

Government to fast-track energy procurement amid fears of load-shedding

National

Eskom to keep a lid on load-shedding despite strained system

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.