Weekend power cuts likely as cold front set to increase demand

State-owned utility Eskom warned of a “high probability” of power cuts through the weekend as a cold front increases demand.

The nationwide rolling outages were avoided on Thursday during peak evening demand from 5pm to 9pm, Eskom said, but they may have to start through the weekend.

“One generation unit at the Tutuka power station tripped, while another one was taken off the grid, as well as a unit at Lethabo. The return to service of a generation unit each at Duvha and Kendal power stations have been delayed,” said the utility. “All of these have added significant pressure to the generation system.”

The utility in May predicted that only three days of supply interruptions would be necessary in the winter months from June to the end of August.

Eskom has become an economic liability with its poorly maintained and unreliable coal-fired fleet and debt of R454bn. The loss-making company relies on government bailouts just to make interest payments.

The coronavirus pandemic provided the utility with a brief respite from keeping up with regular consumption as lockdown measures shuttered many businesses and offered it a chance to undertake much-needed repairs.