SA records highest single-day Covid-19 increase as testing accelerates

Nearly half of the new cases are in Gauteng

09 July 2020 - 22:56 Staff Writer
SA recorded 13,674 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, its highest ever single-day increase.
Image: Jackie Clausen

SA recorded its highest ever single-day increase in Covid-19 cases, with 13,674 infections confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Nearly half of these new cases —  6,531 — were recorded in Gauteng.

This is according to statistics released by the health minister on Thursday night,  based on the highest number of tests done in SA in a single day (56,170).

The new cases mean there are now 238,339 confirmed cases of the illness across SA.

An additional 129 deaths were reported in the same period, taking the national total to 3,720. Of these, 37 were recorded in both Gauteng and the Western Cape, 28 were in the Eastern Cape, 26 in KwaZulu-Natal and one was in the Northern Cape.

The ministry also announced that it had corrected a “data interpretation error” regarding Limpopo's death statistics, and had since corrected it from 44 to 33 cases.

Gauteng overtook the Western Cape as the country's coronavirus epicentre on Wednesday, and the statistics for Thursday show that it continues to experience the most number of cases and the biggest increase in infections.

