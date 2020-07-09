SA records highest single-day Covid-19 increase as testing accelerates

This is according to statistics released by the health minister on Thursday night, based on the highest number of tests done in SA in a single day (56,170).

The new cases mean there are now 238,339 confirmed cases of the illness across SA.

An additional 129 deaths were reported in the same period, taking the national total to 3,720. Of these, 37 were recorded in both Gauteng and the Western Cape, 28 were in the Eastern Cape, 26 in KwaZulu-Natal and one was in the Northern Cape.

The ministry also announced that it had corrected a “data interpretation error” regarding Limpopo's death statistics, and had since corrected it from 44 to 33 cases.

Gauteng overtook the Western Cape as the country's coronavirus epicentre on Wednesday, and the statistics for Thursday show that it continues to experience the most number of cases and the biggest increase in infections.

