SA mines struggle to find ICU beds for sick workers

SA’s mines are finding that pre-arranged hospital beds earmarked for ill mineworkers afflicted with Covid-19 have already been allocated, as the country’s health system struggles with increased numbers.

So far, nearly 26,000 mineworkers have returned to their jobs out of more than 420,000 when the industry is at full capacity.

With 28 fatalities out of 3,519 positive tests the mining industry mortality rate is half of the national rate of 1.6% of deaths related to positive tests, said Thuthula Balfour, the head of health at the Minerals Council SA.

Two weeks ago, the number of fatalities from Covid-19 in the mining industry was six.

She cautioned that the epidemic in the mining provinces of Gauteng, North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga was less mature on average than in a province such as the Western Cape, warning that the number of people testing positive and dying in the mining sector was likely to rise over time.

“Our mortality rate goes hand-in-hand with maturity of epidemic,” Balfour said.

But for mining companies, a major concern was that plans they had made with nearby hospitals to book bed space for sick mineworkers infected with the virus were all filled with people in the community, leaving companies to compete with everyone else for high-level medical care.

Mining companies, which once had their own hospitals, have mostly sold these assets and have agreements with nearby state and private hospitals instead as they found ways to cut costs. As part of their early strategy to handle the epidemic, companies made arrangements with hospitals to secure future bed space.

“Hospitals are filling up. Even where companies had made arrangements, you find where your person needs an ICU bed that bed’s not there,” Balfour said.

“Overall, the system is getting quite constrained in the country. We, as the mining sector and the government, need to look at increasing capacity for the treatment of people,” she said.

SA has the 14th-largest number of cases of Covid-19 in the world, with more than 215,000 infections.

Business Day reported on Tuesday that Gauteng was experiencing a rapid surge in infections. Its Covid-19 hospital admissions have more than tripled in the past two weeks, rising from 956 on June 24 to 3,167 on July 8. The figures include patients admitted to public and private hospitals.

SA health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday that bed capacity in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, one of the major sources of labour for mines, would be breached in the next four weeks.

Every day the mining sector screens about 296,000 people, which entails taking their temperature and asking a set list of questions to determine if anyone is potentially infected.

Those showing any indication or potential for having the virus are then tested. So far, the industry has tested 33,400 people.

It has reported 1,963 recoveries out of the 3,519 who tested positive.

