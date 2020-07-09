National Joburg passes budget, averts being placed under administration After intense consultations, all political parties, except the EFF, supported the budget, which dramatically cuts the city’s capital expenditure BL PREMIUM

The Johannesburg council has passed its R68.1bn budget, averting SA’s richest city from being placed under administration a day before a deadline to do so was set to lapse.

The clock was ticking for the city, which faced having an administrator appointed to run the metro until a new council was elected if it did not pass the budget, after having failed to do so before the start of the new financial year.