Joburg passes budget, averts being placed under administration
After intense consultations, all political parties, except the EFF, supported the budget, which dramatically cuts the city’s capital expenditure
09 July 2020 - 17:17
The Johannesburg council has passed its R68.1bn budget, averting SA’s richest city from being placed under administration a day before a deadline to do so was set to lapse.
The clock was ticking for the city, which faced having an administrator appointed to run the metro until a new council was elected if it did not pass the budget, after having failed to do so before the start of the new financial year.
