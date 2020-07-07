Union deal secures more jobs at SAA
Agreement with the government has made an additional 1,000 jobs safe by using the training layoff scheme
07 July 2020 - 18:36
Majority trade unions at SAA say they have persuaded the department of public enterprises to retain an additional 1,000 jobs at the restructured airline, by using the department of labour training layoff scheme.
This is twice as many as provided for by the business rescue plan, which stated that only 1,000 jobs would be retained. The agreement may have cleared the way for all unions to support the business rescue plan, which the plan has specified is a condition to go ahead.
