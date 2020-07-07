There is no Ters backlog, says UIF commissioner
People who have not been paid did not meet the criteria for relief — but 6-million others did
07 July 2020 - 17:05
Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping is adamant there is no backlog in the payment of the Covid-19 relief benefit, and says the fund has paid all those who have met the required criteria, laying the blame for any possible delays on employers who are filing applications incorrectly.
“The applications you are referring to as a backlog are applications that don’t meet the rules and our criteria. We are and will not be able to process them until the applicants comply with the rules,” Maruping told Business Day.
