Eskom overpaid Stefanutti Stocks JV and ABB by R1bn each, report finds
The utility has provided a progress report on ongoing investigations into the contractors
07 July 2020 - 11:29
Eskom has named SA construction firm Stefanutti Stocks and Swiss-Swedish multinational ABB among the contractors that it says were overpaid R4bn for work at the troubled Kusile power station.
In one case, investigations have resulted in the arrests of four individuals, two of whom are former Eskom employees.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now