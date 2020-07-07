National Eskom overpaid Stefanutti Stocks JV and ABB by R1bn each, report finds The utility has provided a progress report on ongoing investigations into the contractors BL PREMIUM

Eskom has named SA construction firm Stefanutti Stocks and Swiss-Swedish multinational ABB among the contractors that it says were overpaid R4bn for work at the troubled Kusile power station.

In one case, investigations have resulted in the arrests of four individuals, two of whom are former Eskom employees.