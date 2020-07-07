National Electrification of rural areas hit by budget cuts due to pandemic Likely cuts of R230bn over the next two years means a delay of electrification, not that it won’t happen, says the energy department BL PREMIUM

The department of mineral resources and energy, which has had its budget slashed by 17% due to the Covid-19 crisis, says the cuts will significantly reduce the number of new households that can be electrified in this year.

The pandemic has forced the reprioritisation of spending towards health and welfare, and brought about sharp spending cuts due to plummeting government revenue. The adjustment budget tabled last month penciled in budget cuts of R230bn over the next two years.